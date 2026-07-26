Sammi Cheng suffers another setback as Japan MV footage mysteriously disappears

Sammi Cheng Sau-man has suffered another setback after her Kai Tak concert was postponed over safety concerns, with the Cantopop star revealing that footage from one of her new music videos mysteriously disappeared during production.

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After wrapping up three appreciation shows at Kai Tak, Sammi flew to Japan with her team to film music videos for two new songs, Earth and Meteoroid. She had hoped to take a break after completing the shoots, but later received news that left her “almost wanting to faint” — the master footage of one MV had vanished completely.

Cheng shared the incident in a lengthy social media post on Sunday (Jul 26), describing it as a “disastrous” experience.

She said she flew to Japan immediately after the Kai Tak shows and only realized how physically and mentally exhausted she was after filming wrapped.

After returning to Hong Kong, she happily reviewed behind-the-scenes clips on her phone before receiving an “unbelievable” message the following day.

“The terrible news was that one of the MVs filmed in Japan was gone,” she wrote.

The missing footage was the lip-sync portion of Earth and Meteoroid, which was intended to showcase her performance. She said the concept, visuals, lighting and overall atmosphere perfectly complemented the song, while she was also in excellent form on the day of filming.

“Having to do it again would be difficult. But the footage is gone. I was told that everything we filmed was gone. Not a single bit was left,” she wrote.

Reflecting on the string of unfortunate events, including the last-minute postponement of her concert, Sammi joked that she had “won the jackpot twice” — but not in a good way.

“If it was the Mark Six lottery, that would be great. I should have won the jackpot twice recently,” she said.

Despite the setback, Sammi said she did not want to blame anyone, as doing so would not change the situation. She added that her record company is exploring possible solutions while she focuses on handling the matter calmly.

“Don’t blame anyone, and I don’t want to blame anyone. It won’t help. Stay calm and deal with the matter first — that is more important,” she wrote.

Fans have since voiced their support for the singer, praising her calm and positive attitude in the face of a string of unexpected challenges.