Angie Chiu’s son spotted with stunning actress wife in Beijing, sparking praise online

Hong Kong veteran actress Angie Chiu Nga-chi’s son, 39-year-old Wesley Wong Hoi-kit, was recently spotted in Beijing with his wife, Chinese actress Tang Chang, during a public screening event.

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The couple were seen showing affectionate interactions in the crowd, with Tang frequently smiling at Wong, drawing attention online for their on-screen-like chemistry.

Wong previously revealed that the pair had already registered their marriage during the filming of The Shadow’s Edge, describing it as a major milestone in his life.

Tang, 10 years younger than Wong, quickly became a focus of online discussion due to her elegant appearance and acting background. She is known for her refined “high-class” look, with netizens praising her striking features and graceful temperament.

She graduated from Sichuan Normal University’s Film and Television College and later pursued postgraduate studies at the Central Academy of Drama. Tang also appeared in Wong Kar-wai’s hit drama Blossoms Shanghai and starred alongside Chinese actress Yang Zi in Love Endures.

Online discussions also turned to the couple’s appearance and height difference, with many netizens dubbing them a “golden couple” despite mixed opinions.