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NEWS

Taxi fleet suspends driver after passengers unload luggage in middle of busy Tsuen Wan road

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A local taxi fleet has suspended one of its drivers after a video surfaced online showing a cab stopped in the middle of a busy Tsuen Wan road while passengers unloaded multiple suitcases and crossed two traffic lanes to reach the pavement, sparking heated discussions among netizens.

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The operator, Amigo taxi fleet, issued a formal statement explaining that the incident began when the passengers booked a ride from Ma On Shan to the airport through their online platform. 

During the journey, the passengers repeatedly gave conflicting directions regarding the route.

As the vehicle neared The Mills in Tsuen Wan, the passengers strongly demanded that the driver pull over immediately and threatened to call the police, prompting the driver to let them out at that location.

Management from the fleet emphasized that they view the incident with the utmost seriousness and do not condone any behavior that compromises road safety or violates the law. 

They stressed that regardless of any sudden complications or disputes, drivers are strictly required to drop off passengers only at legal and safe locations. 

Following the incident, the fleet immediately terminated the driver's services while noting that no traffic accident occurred and no injuries were reported.

The driver involved has since reported the matter to the police, and the fleet company has pledged full cooperation with the official investigation. 

Moving forward, the operator plans to strengthen driver training and service supervision. 

They have also reminded all affiliated drivers that if a dispute arises mid-journey, they must navigate the vehicle to a secure location before contacting the platform for assistance or seeking police intervention to ensure the safety of everyone on the road.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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