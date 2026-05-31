Angel Chong fuels pregnancy rumors after appearing with Derek Cheung in loose-fitting outfit

Hong Kong entrepreneur Derek Cheung has once again drawn online attention after appearing with his wife, Angel Chong Nga-ting, at a recent family gathering, where social media users began speculating about possible pregnancy-related changes in her appearance.

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The couple, who became engaged earlier this year following an elaborate anime-style proposal at Cheung’s Repulse Bay residence, have remained in the public spotlight since their marriage, with their relationship continuing to attract online discussion.

In photos shared online, Chong was seen wearing a loose pink shirt and trousers, which prompted further speculation among netizens, despite no confirmation from the couple.

Cheung has previously spoken about his intention to start a large family, a comment that has resurfaced amid the latest wave of online chatter.

Separately, Cheung continues to expand his business ventures, including HKTCG, a 22,000-square-foot trading card hub in Tsim Sha Tsui currently in soft launch. The venue is scheduled to officially open on July 4.

Cheung has also been documenting the project on social media and said he currently owns around 39,600 Pokémon cards, many graded PSA 10, with additional stock expected to arrive in the coming months.