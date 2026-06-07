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GOSSIP

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce reportedly to wed at Madison Square Garden on July 3

GOSSIP
16 mins ago
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Pop star Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce are reportedly planning to hold their wedding at New York's Madison Square Garden on July 3, 2026, according to US media reports.

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The ceremony is said to be under tight security and invitation-only, with more than 1,000 guests expected.

The choice of venue has drawn attention due to MSG's enclosed structure, multiple entrances and underground facilities, which are seen as suitable for high-security, high-profile events.

New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch previously referenced Swift's wedding during a budget hearing, mentioning it among the city's major upcoming events and fuelling further speculation that the ceremony will take place in New York.

Security arrangements are expected to include private security teams working alongside law enforcement, staggered guest arrivals and discreet transport via blacked-out buses. Guests are also expected to enter via backstage and service routes to avoid public exposure.

The guest list is believed to include celebrities such as Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne. Kelce's brother Jason Kelce is expected to serve as best man, while Swift's close friends are expected to be part of the bridal party.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed the reported wedding plans.

Taylor SwiftTravis Kelce

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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