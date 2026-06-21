Eric Tsang spotted in Foshan with longtime confidante, sparks buzz over decade-long bond

Veteran Hong Kong entertainer Eric Tsang Chi-wai was seen in Foshan, mainland China, alongside a female confidante during a casual outing, drawing online attention over their close and long-standing relationship.

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Tsang, who stepped down as TVB general manager earlier this year, appeared in a relaxed mood, dressed in a pink vest, loose grey trousers and sneakers, with his outfit attracting attention for its unconventional yet stylish look.

The woman accompanying him, believed to be in her fifties, was seen wearing a hat and casual attire. The pair were observed walking closely and in step, with netizens commenting on their natural rapport and long-standing familiarity.

During a visit to a local bakery and milk tea shop, Tsang appeared serious while discussing matters with the shop owner, while his companion remained quietly by his side, offering support without drawing attention.

Sources say the woman is Vanus Li, who has been closely associated with Tsang for more than a decade. She is the widow of late TVB senior makeup artist Gary Cheung, who passed away in 2014.

Tsang had previously paid tribute to Cheung at his memorial service and pledged to take care of his wife. Since then, Vanus has reportedly worked closely with Tsang as a personal assistant and makeup artist, often accompanying him on both work and private trips.

The pair have been seen together on multiple occasions over the years, including trips to Japan, and she was also present during Tsang’s car accident in Hokkaido in 2018.

Online discussions have since focused on their long-term companionship and close working relationship.