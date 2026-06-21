logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SHOWBIZ
breadcrumb-arrow
GOSSIP

Eric Tsang spotted in Foshan with longtime confidante, sparks buzz over decade-long bond

GOSSIP
27 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
source: online
source: online

Veteran Hong Kong entertainer Eric Tsang Chi-wai was seen in Foshan, mainland China, alongside a female confidante during a casual outing, drawing online attention over their close and long-standing relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Tsang, who stepped down as TVB general manager earlier this year, appeared in a relaxed mood, dressed in a pink vest, loose grey trousers and sneakers, with his outfit attracting attention for its unconventional yet stylish look.

The woman accompanying him, believed to be in her fifties, was seen wearing a hat and casual attire. The pair were observed walking closely and in step, with netizens commenting on their natural rapport and long-standing familiarity.

During a visit to a local bakery and milk tea shop, Tsang appeared serious while discussing matters with the shop owner, while his companion remained quietly by his side, offering support without drawing attention.

Sources say the woman is Vanus Li, who has been closely associated with Tsang for more than a decade. She is the widow of late TVB senior makeup artist Gary Cheung, who passed away in 2014.

Tsang had previously paid tribute to Cheung at his memorial service and pledged to take care of his wife. Since then, Vanus has reportedly worked closely with Tsang as a personal assistant and makeup artist, often accompanying him on both work and private trips.

The pair have been seen together on multiple occasions over the years, including trips to Japan, and she was also present during Tsang’s car accident in Hokkaido in 2018.

Online discussions have since focused on their long-term companionship and close working relationship.

Eric Tsang Chi-wai

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
source: online
Angie Chiu’s son spotted with stunning actress wife in Beijing, sparking praise online
GOSSIP
1 hour ago
Brooklyn Beckham slammed over DoorDash ad mocking family rift, parents 'heartbroken'
GOSSIP
17-06-2026 03:58 HKT
‘Super dad’ Him Law rushes from 20-hour shoot to entertain daughter at graduation photo session
GOSSIP
16-06-2026 18:29 HKT
Inside Karena Ng's luxe mansion: four levels of quiet luxury and subtle romantic touches
GOSSIP
11-06-2026 20:05 HKT
Bowie Woo celebrates with four great-grandchildren after concert
GOSSIP
10-06-2026 17:33 HKT
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce reportedly to wed at Madison Square Garden on July 3
GOSSIP
07-06-2026 18:08 HKT
Constance Chan soft-launches romance with tennis star Coleman Wong on his birthday
GOSSIP
07-06-2026 16:39 HKT
Andy Lau’s low-profile wife Carol Chu spotted on rare supermarket run
GOSSIP
01-06-2026 18:16 HKT
source: online
Angel Chong fuels pregnancy rumors after appearing with Derek Cheung in loose-fitting outfit
GOSSIP
31-05-2026 16:55 HKT
Siobhan Haughey confirms relationship with Dutch swimmer Arno Kamminga, shares romantic seaside clips
GOSSIP
11-05-2026 15:55 HKT
A tale of two cities: Mainland netizen sparks debate over stark lifestyle contrasts in Hong Kong
NEWS
23 hours ago
Taxi fleet suspends driver after passengers unload luggage in middle of busy Tsuen Wan road
NEWS
20-06-2026 12:35 HKT
Fans celebrate early in the morning at Shibuya crossing in Tokyo on June 15, 2026, after Japan's 2-2 draw with the Netherlands in the World Cup. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)
Japan coach 'proud' of tidy fans - as long as cleaners stay in work
WORLD
20-06-2026 14:20 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.