Brooklyn Beckham slammed over DoorDash ad mocking family rift, parents 'heartbroken'

Brooklyn Beckham has faced a backlash after sharing a DoorDash advertisement widely seen as mocking his rift with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, with sources saying the couple is "utterly heartbroken" by the move.

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In the ad, Brooklyn sits on a sofa holding World Cup tickets and says: "You're probably wondering why I'm watching the Fifa World Cup 2026 at home... It's a long story." The ad ends with the caption: "It's complicated. More soon." The timing was notable as David attended the World Cup opening ceremony in Los Angeles with Tom Cruise last week, while Brooklyn also lives in LA.

The advert has drawn criticism from netizens who accused him of continuing to profit from his family name while fuelling the feud. A source said the Beckhams were "very heartbroken" to see the ad, adding that Brooklyn joking about family tensions had hurt everyone.

The controversy follows Brooklyn's absence from David's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony last Friday, after which his 14-year-old sister Harper was photographed trying to deliver a letter to his Beverly Hills home but was turned away. Brooklyn's representatives claimed the photo opportunity was "choreographed for the cameras" by his parents' PR team, while the Beckhams denied the accusation, calling it unnecessary and describing Harper as an "innocent young girl who just desperately misses her brother."