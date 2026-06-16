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GOSSIP

‘Super dad’ Him Law rushes from 20-hour shoot to entertain daughter at graduation photo session

GOSSIP
2 hours ago
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Hong Kong actress and TVB Best Actress winner Tavia Yeung Sin-yiu and her husband, actor Him Law Tsz-yat, have long been regarded as one of the city's most closely watched celebrity couples, with their family life often drawing public attention since tying the knot in 2016.

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Recently, Law has been dubbed a “super dad” after making time in his packed filming schedule to attend his daughter's kindergarten graduation photo session, according to East Week, a sister publication of The Standard.

The 41-year-old actor reportedly worked nearly non-stop for 20 hours on a new TVB drama before rushing to Kai Tak Cruise Terminal's rooftop garden to join his wife and their six-year-old daughter for the school event.

Despite his exhaustion, Law was seen going all out to entertain his daughter and her classmates—making funny faces, clapping enthusiastically and even lifting his daughter into the air, drawing laughter from both parents and children alike.

Meanwhile, Yeung blended effortlessly into the parent crowd, chatting animatedly with fellow mothers and fully embracing “social mode” during the gathering.

Sources said the couple have been planning for their children's future education in Singapore. Their daughter is currently enrolled in a Singapore international school in Hong Kong as part of preparations for a smoother transition overseas in the future.

Law, who has been juggling multiple TVB projects, is said to remain heavily involved in parenting duties, from school runs to helping with homework. Insiders described him as a hands-on father who never complains despite his hectic schedule.

+4
Him LawTavia Yeung

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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