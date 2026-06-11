Inside Karena Ng's luxe mansion: four levels of quiet luxury and subtle romantic touches

High-profile couple Karena Ng and billionaire heir Brian Sze are once again turning heads after offering a rare glimpse inside their jaw-dropping four-storey mansion—and the internet can't get enough of their next-level lifestyle.

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The actress, who married Sze in 2023 and has since become a fixture in Hong Kong's high society, recently opened the doors to the couple's ultra-polished love nest for a lifestyle feature. The sprawling home feels less like a private residence and more like a designer showroom.

According to the feature, the mansion embraces a "quiet luxury" aesthetic, with creamy white interiors, designer furniture, curated artwork and premium materials that reflect understated wealth rather than flashy extravagance.

The living room immediately sets the mood, anchored by a blush-pink curved sofa that Ng says feels "like a hug," giving the space a romantic, fairytale-like atmosphere.

One of the biggest talking points, however, is a playful painting of a curly-haired man playing golf. Ng laughed that it looks just like her husband, joking that it perfectly captures "him in real life: curls, golf, repeat." The sweet confession quickly went viral, with many seeing it as a subtle display of the couple's affection.

The kitchen takes the luxury factor up another notch, featuring rare French Brèche de Bénou marble archways, a Brazilian stone island and a full suite of premium German Miele appliances. It resembles a high-end culinary studio more than an ordinary family kitchen.

Despite the lavish setting, the couple also shared a more personal side of their home life. They said moving to a house with a garden was largely inspired by their two dogs, who now have plenty of room to run around. Ng added that returning home after a busy day feels like an instant emotional reset.

More than just a showcase of wealth, the mansion offers a glimpse into the couple's everyday life, blending understated luxury with sweet, intimate moments.