logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SHOWBIZ
breadcrumb-arrow
GOSSIP

Inside Karena Ng's luxe mansion: four levels of quiet luxury and subtle romantic touches

GOSSIP
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

High-profile couple Karena Ng and billionaire heir Brian Sze are once again turning heads after offering a rare glimpse inside their jaw-dropping four-storey mansion—and the internet can't get enough of their next-level lifestyle.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The actress, who married Sze in 2023 and has since become a fixture in Hong Kong's high society, recently opened the doors to the couple's ultra-polished love nest for a lifestyle feature. The sprawling home feels less like a private residence and more like a designer showroom.

According to the feature, the mansion embraces a "quiet luxury" aesthetic, with creamy white interiors, designer furniture, curated artwork and premium materials that reflect understated wealth rather than flashy extravagance.

The living room immediately sets the mood, anchored by a blush-pink curved sofa that Ng says feels "like a hug," giving the space a romantic, fairytale-like atmosphere.

One of the biggest talking points, however, is a playful painting of a curly-haired man playing golf. Ng laughed that it looks just like her husband, joking that it perfectly captures "him in real life: curls, golf, repeat." The sweet confession quickly went viral, with many seeing it as a subtle display of the couple's affection.

The kitchen takes the luxury factor up another notch, featuring rare French Brèche de Bénou marble archways, a Brazilian stone island and a full suite of premium German Miele appliances. It resembles a high-end culinary studio more than an ordinary family kitchen.

Despite the lavish setting, the couple also shared a more personal side of their home life. They said moving to a house with a garden was largely inspired by their two dogs, who now have plenty of room to run around. Ng added that returning home after a busy day feels like an instant emotional reset.

More than just a showcase of wealth, the mansion offers a glimpse into the couple's everyday life, blending understated luxury with sweet, intimate moments.

source: online
source: online
source: online
source: online
source: online
+10
source: online
source: online
source: online
source: online
source: online
source: online
source: online
source: online
source: online
source: online
Karena NgBrian Sze

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Bowie Woo celebrates with four great-grandchildren after concert
GOSSIP
10-06-2026 17:33 HKT
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce reportedly to wed at Madison Square Garden on July 3
GOSSIP
07-06-2026 18:08 HKT
Constance Chan soft-launches romance with tennis star Coleman Wong on his birthday
GOSSIP
07-06-2026 16:39 HKT
Andy Lau’s low-profile wife Carol Chu spotted on rare supermarket run
GOSSIP
01-06-2026 18:16 HKT
source: online
Angel Chong fuels pregnancy rumors after appearing with Derek Cheung in loose-fitting outfit
GOSSIP
31-05-2026 16:55 HKT
Siobhan Haughey confirms relationship with Dutch swimmer Arno Kamminga, shares romantic seaside clips
GOSSIP
11-05-2026 15:55 HKT
Louisa Mak shares rare glimpse of one-year-old son ‘flying a plane’
GOSSIP
08-05-2026 16:43 HKT
Charlene Choi’s huge fortune sparks buzz over wealth gap with spouse
GOSSIP
28-04-2026 21:01 HKT
From secret marriage to surprise wedding: Charlene Choi’s romantic journey in the spotlight
GOSSIP
28-04-2026 16:07 HKT
Retro or romantic? 288-yuan anniversary gift for Aaron Kwok and Moka Fang stirs online reactions
GOSSIP
22-04-2026 17:38 HKT
Mother and daughter die in successive falls from same Tai Koo Shing block
NEWS
21 hours ago
source: online
Employer loses $20,000 after domestic helper quits after just two days, citing earthquake damage
SOCIAL BUZZ
7 hours ago
All 15 airlines move to revamped Terminal 2 with smooth boarding process: Mable Chan
NEWS
10-06-2026 16:07 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.