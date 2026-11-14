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FOOTBALL

Pochettino appointed as Man Utd boss after Carrick sacking

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1 hour ago
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Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Mauricio Pochettino was appointed as Manchester United's new manager on Friday, tasked with reviving the struggling giants following the dismissal of Michael Carrick.

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The former Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea boss, currently in charge of the US men's team, will take up his position on November 18 following two CONCACAF Nations League matches against Haiti.

The 54-year-old is understood to have signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at Old Trafford, taking him through to the end of the 2028/29 season.

United have made their worst-ever start to a Premier League season, winning just one of their opening 10 matches, and dropped into the relegation zone before the current international break.

"The club has reached an agreement with the US soccer federation for Mauricio and his staff to be released after the conclusion of their responsibilities with the US men's national team," United said in a statement.

"The Argentinian is renowned for his high-intensity, attacking style of football, his dedication to building strong, cohesive teams and his outstanding record of developing individual players.

"Pochettino has consistently performed at the highest level of football across multiple leagues."

Pochettino, who led the United States to the last-16 of the World Cup on home soil earlier this year, said in a statement released by US Soccer that the job with the national team had been "one of the greatest honours of my career".

"We are so grateful to the players for their commitment, to the fans for their belief, and to the federation for always supporting our staff and creating the opportunities to impact the culture of soccer in this great country," he added.

US Soccer CEO and secretary general JT Batson said Pochettino had left a lasting legacy through his "leadership, professionalism and commitment to our players and culture".

The federation is reportedly set to receive US$10 million in compensation, plus a further US$2 million for the departure of Pochettino's coaching staff.

Pochettino, who started his Premier League managerial career with Southampton, never finished lower than fifth during his five full seasons at Tottenham and reached the 2019 Champions League final.
He claimed the first trophies of his managerial career with PSG, collecting the 2021 French Cup and 2022 Ligue 1 title, but did not see out his contract in Paris.

Pochettino returned to the dugout at Chelsea in 2023 but only lasted one season, reaching the FA Cup semi-finals and losing in the League Cup final.

United slide

The former Argentina international, who has been linked with the United job on several previous occasions, has a huge task on his hands to revive the floundering 20-time English champions.

He faces a baptism of fire, with United next in action at the home of fierce rivals Liverpool on November 22.

Pochettino must unite a club that is deeply divided on and off the pitch.

United captain Bruno Fernandes was dropped last month after he criticised Carrick's tactics and Lisandro Martinez took a public swipe at the United hierarchy over a lack of investment.

One early issue for Pochettino could be the future of Portugal international Fernandes, who is understood to have rejected a second contract offer.

Angry fans vented their frustration at the club's ownership following the sacking of the popular Carrick, who won multiple trophies as a player under Alex Ferguson.

He was the seventh permanent manager to be dismissed since the Scot retired in 2013.

Despite fierce and persistent protests over two decades, the US-based Glazer family still hold a majority stake in the club, which Malcolm Glazer bought via a leveraged takeover in 2005, saddling United with huge debts.

Any hopes the arrival of British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe as a minority owner in 2024 would signal a new dawn have since faded.

Carrick issued an emotional statement wishing United "nothing but success", saying his love for the club "never dies".

"I've had the immense privilege of leading Manchester United, the football club that I love," he wrote on Instagram.

"There are very few who get to live that and feel it, and for that I'm incredibly grateful."

AFP

Man UtdPochettino

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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