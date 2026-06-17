Mbappe double fires France to impressive win over Senegal

Kylian Mbappe struck twice to lead France to a dominant 3-1 victory over Senegal in World Cup Group I on Tuesday and become his country's all-time record goalscorer.

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Although the Africans had looked the stronger team in the first half, the second period was a different matter as class ultimately proved the difference for the twice world champions.

Inevitably, it was captain Mbappe who broke the deadlock, unlocking the Senegalese defence in the 66th minute and providing a neat finish.

Substitute Bradley Barcola added a second, and Mbappe broke Olivier Giroud's record with his 58th France goal thanks to a scorching strike from outside the box deep into added time, seconds after Ibrahim Mbaye's consolation strike for Senegal.

The double moved Mbappe to 14 World Cup goals, taking him past Lionel Messi and Just Fontaine and level with Germany's Gerd Muller, two behind record holder Miroslav Klose.

"I play to leave a mark on my country's history and to help my team win the World Cup," Mbappe told reporters.

"I don't think we're fully up and running yet. But it's always good to start a tournament with a win. It gives you a bit more peace of mind, even though you're never really relaxed at a World Cup."

Senegal had started with far greater intensity and gave France early problems through Nicolas Jackson and Ismaila Sarr, while Deschamps' side struggled to find rhythm despite dominating possession.

Jackson almost opened the scoring after a lightning counter-attack down the left, driving into the box and firing a low shot against the post before the ball ricocheted off goalkeeper Mike Maignan's heel and went out for a corner.

MISPLACED PASSES

Mbappe was largely subdued in the first half, misplacing simple passes and finding little space against Senegal's disciplined defence.

With Aurelien Tchouameni dropping deep, almost as a third centre back, France left Adrien Rabiot isolated in midfield and relied heavily on attacks from the wings through Desire Doue and Michael Olise or direct balls towards Mbappe.

Senegal should have gone ahead with the final move of the half when Sadio Mane surged down the left and clipped a fine cross to Sarr, who was unmarked inside the box but blasted his first-time effort over the bar from close range.

"We do have some regrets, that's a fact," coach Pape Thiaw told reporters. "When you look at the match overall, if we had more efficient by halftime we would have been able to lead one or two nil."

France were sharper after halftime and were left furious in the 58th minute when Mane slid in on Mbappe inside the box. The referee was sent to the pitchside monitor by VAR officials but stood by his decision not to award a penalty.

The breakthrough came when Olise collected the ball on the right and slipped a precise low pass between the defenders for Mbappe, who ran on to a clever pass and finished coolly.

France extended their lead in the 82nd minute when Rabiot released Barcola through the middle and the substitute, two minutes after replacing Ousmane Dembele, chipped the ball over the onrushing Mendy.

Mbaye revived Senegal's hopes in the 95th minute, leaving Theo Hernandez on the floor with a fine dribble before smashing a shot into the top corner.

But Mbappe had the final word, lashing a spectacular strike from distance into the top left corner to complete France's win in style.

Iraq play Norway in Boston in Group I later on Tuesday.

Reuters