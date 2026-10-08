Lionel Messi ends Argentina career with goal, 2 assists in tear-filled farewell

Global soccer superstar Lionel Messi met the moment, contributing to all three goals in his final appearance for Argentina's national team, a 3-0 exhibition victory over Benin on Tuesday in Buenos Aires.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Emotions were high even before Messi, 39, took the field at Estadio Monumental, where a sold-out crowd chanted his name and sang to him through his 208th match representing his country in international competition.

Playing the full 90 minutes in the friendly, dubbed in Argentina as the "last tango," Messi notched his first assist on a corner kick that Nicolas Otamendi scored on a header in the 48th minute. Messi also passed to Nico Paz for the second goal.

Messi added a fitting score -- his 126th career goal for Argentina on a penalty kick in the 70th minute to set off collective chanting of the beloved icon's name and more tears.

+ 2

"To not come here anymore is going to hurt a lot," Messi told the crowd after the match, per multiple reports. "I swear to you, if it were up to me, I would love to be here (playing) for the rest of my life, because playing for the Argentine national team is the most beautiful thing that can ever happen to you."

Messi played for Argentina in a record-tying six World Cups, most recently in July when they lost in the final 1-0 to Spain. He was part of three finalists, including the champions in Qatar in 2022. He scored 21 goals in World Cup competition.

The team captain since 2011, Messi has the most goals and appearances for Argentina, which also won the Copa America in 2021 and 2024.

Though he is not retiring -- he's under contract with Inter Miami of Major League Soccer through the 2028 season -- Messi made the decision to stop playing for the national team in August, saying, "The time has come."

Messi had to deal with the death of his father, Jorge, after an unspecified illness at age 68 on Aug. 8. Jorge Messi had served as his agent and managed his business affairs.

Family members attended Tuesday's match, including Lionel Messi's mother and wife from the stands. His sons Thiago, Mateo and Ciro joined their father on the field for the pre-match national anthem.

+ 5

Lionel Messi, whose first appearance for Argentina was on Aug. 17, 2005, thanked fans and his teammates and paid tribute to his late father.

Messi told the crowd that he was proud to be Argentine and having achieved "the dream with all of you."

"Now, inevitably, I face the saddest day of my career: saying goodbye to the national team," he said in his address to the crowd on Tuesday. "Goodbye to all of you. I'm going to miss you; I'm going to miss defending the national team's colors, but now I'll be right there alongside you, supporting these guys and everyone who comes after them. Always, always united."

Reuters