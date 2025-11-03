logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
SPORTS
breadcrumb-arrow
FOOTBALL

Haaland's dazzling double against Bournemouth earns praise from Guardiola

FOOTBALL
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Premier LeagueMan City

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo: Reuters
Liverpool thrashed by Palace, holders Newcastle through in League Cup
FOOTBALL
30-10-2025 07:13 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Arsenal go clear after win over Palace, Man City slip up at Villa
FOOTBALL
27-10-2025 04:47 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Buendia seals comeback win for Villa at Tottenham
FOOTBALL
20-10-2025 02:55 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Man Utd's Maguire heads late winner in 2-1 defeat of struggling Liverpool
FOOTBALL
20-10-2025 02:23 HKT
Arteta delighted with Arsenal's fight in late show at Newcastle
FOOTBALL
29-09-2025 03:50 HKT
Martinelli snatches late point for Arsenal in 1-1 draw with Man City
FOOTBALL
22-09-2025 01:55 HKT
Last-gasp Salah penalty earns below-par Liverpool victory at Burnley
FOOTBALL
15-09-2025 02:34 HKT
Man City and Haaland clobber United 3-0 in Manchester derby
FOOTBALL
15-09-2025 02:32 HKT
Brighton's Gruda grabs last-gasp winner to sink Man City 2-1
FOOTBALL
01-09-2025 04:49 HKT
Fernandes misses penalty as Fulham hold Man Utd to 1-1 draw
FOOTBALL
25-08-2025 03:52 HKT
Public housing estates ban security guards from opening doors for residents
HONG KONG NEWS
28-10-2025 18:14 HKT
(File Photo)
Couple in 60s caught in sex act on Cheung Chau Pier arrested
HONG KONG NEWS
31-10-2025 13:55 HKT
Paramedics medical equipment is pictured in side a police cordon outside Huntingdon Station in Huntingdon, eastern England, on November 1, 2025, following a stabbing on a train. (AFP)
UK train stabbing wounds 10, two suspects arrested
WORLD NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.