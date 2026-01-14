logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
SPORTS
breadcrumb-arrow
FOOTBALL

Semenyo on target again as Man City beat Newcastle in League Cup semi-final

FOOTBALL
32 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Man CitySemenyoLeague CupNewcastle

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo: Reuters
Man City keep pressure on Arsenal with 3-0 win at Palace
FOOTBALL
15-12-2025 02:32 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Leverkusen's Grimaldo snatches late equaliser to rescue 2-2 draw against Newcastle
FOOTBALL
11-12-2025 06:24 HKT
Man City's unbeaten home streak ends with 2-0 loss to Leverkusen
FOOTBALL
26-11-2025 07:08 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Man City ease to 3-0 win over Liverpool as Guardiola celebrates 1,000th game in style
FOOTBALL
10-11-2025 04:50 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Haaland's dazzling double against Bournemouth earns praise from Guardiola
FOOTBALL
03-11-2025 07:56 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Liverpool thrashed by Palace, holders Newcastle through in League Cup
FOOTBALL
30-10-2025 07:13 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Gordon and Barnes strike as Newcastle outclass Benfica
FOOTBALL
22-10-2025 07:35 HKT
Arteta delighted with Arsenal's fight in late show at Newcastle
FOOTBALL
29-09-2025 03:50 HKT
Rashford shines with two goals in Barcelona's 2-1 win at Newcastle
FOOTBALL
19-09-2025 06:43 HKT
Brighton's Gruda grabs last-gasp winner to sink Man City 2-1
FOOTBALL
01-09-2025 04:49 HKT
21-year-old boss gives staff gold, cash rewards at company dinner
CHINA NEWS
12-01-2026 07:49 HKT
(File Photo)
Hong Kong braces for 13-degree chill next Wed as intense monsoon approaches 
HONG KONG NEWS
12-01-2026 20:09 HKT
Former Miss Hong Kong 2009 Sandy Lau appointed key anti-crime and charity roles
HONG KONG NEWS
10-01-2026 20:25 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.