Semenyo on target again as Man City beat Newcastle in League Cup semi-final

Read More
Man City keep pressure on Arsenal with 3-0 win at Palace
15-12-2025 02:32 HKT
Man City's unbeaten home streak ends with 2-0 loss to Leverkusen
26-11-2025 07:08 HKT
Liverpool thrashed by Palace, holders Newcastle through in League Cup
30-10-2025 07:13 HKT
Gordon and Barnes strike as Newcastle outclass Benfica
22-10-2025 07:35 HKT
Arteta delighted with Arsenal's fight in late show at Newcastle
29-09-2025 03:50 HKT
Rashford shines with two goals in Barcelona's 2-1 win at Newcastle
19-09-2025 06:43 HKT
Brighton's Gruda grabs last-gasp winner to sink Man City 2-1
01-09-2025 04:49 HKT
21-year-old boss gives staff gold, cash rewards at company dinner
12-01-2026 07:49 HKT