Man City's unbeaten home streak ends with 2-0 loss to Leverkusen

Read More
City's Haaland haunts former club Dortmund, Foden nets two in 4-1 win
06-11-2025 07:45 HKT
Newcastle make it three in a row with win against Athletic Bilbao
06-11-2025 07:40 HKT
Battling Barcelona earn 3-3 draw in thriller against Brugge
06-11-2025 07:37 HKT
Garnacho earns Chelsea point in 2-2 draw at Qarabag
06-11-2025 07:33 HKT
Van de Ven wonder goal helps Tottenham to 4-0 rout of Copenhagen
05-11-2025 08:15 HKT
Arsenal beat Slavia 3-0 to go eight games in a row without conceding
05-11-2025 08:12 HKT
Diaz shines and sees red as Bayern beat PSG in Champions League
05-11-2025 08:11 HKT
Mac Allister heads Liverpool to Champions League win over Real Madrid
05-11-2025 07:58 HKT