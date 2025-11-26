logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
SPORTS
breadcrumb-arrow
FOOTBALL

Man City's unbeaten home streak ends with 2-0 loss to Leverkusen

FOOTBALL
44 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Champions LeagueMan CityBayer Leverkusen

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Chelsea turn on the style to crush 10-man Barca 3-0
FOOTBALL
50 mins ago
Photo: Reuters
Man City ease to 3-0 win over Liverpool as Guardiola celebrates 1,000th game in style
FOOTBALL
10-11-2025 04:50 HKT
Photo: Reuters
City's Haaland haunts former club Dortmund, Foden nets two in 4-1 win
FOOTBALL
06-11-2025 07:45 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Newcastle make it three in a row with win against Athletic Bilbao
FOOTBALL
06-11-2025 07:40 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Battling Barcelona earn 3-3 draw in thriller against Brugge
FOOTBALL
06-11-2025 07:37 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Garnacho earns Chelsea point in 2-2 draw at Qarabag
FOOTBALL
06-11-2025 07:33 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Van de Ven wonder goal helps Tottenham to 4-0 rout of Copenhagen
FOOTBALL
05-11-2025 08:15 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Arsenal beat Slavia 3-0 to go eight games in a row without conceding
FOOTBALL
05-11-2025 08:12 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Diaz shines and sees red as Bayern beat PSG in Champions League
FOOTBALL
05-11-2025 08:11 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Mac Allister heads Liverpool to Champions League win over Real Madrid
FOOTBALL
05-11-2025 07:58 HKT
Brace for the chill: Hong Kong to see 7-degree temperature swing on Wednesday
HONG KONG NEWS
13 hours ago
Helper dies after employer sees collapse on home CCTV in Mong Kok
HONG KONG NEWS
18 hours ago
MTR launches Bruce Lee 85th anniversary exhibition across Central and Hong Kong Station
HONG KONG NEWS
24-11-2025 20:10 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.