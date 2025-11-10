Man City ease to 3-0 win over Liverpool as Guardiola celebrates 1,000th game in style

Read More
Mac Allister heads Liverpool to Champions League win over Real Madrid
05-11-2025 07:58 HKT
Liverpool thrashed by Palace, holders Newcastle through in League Cup
30-10-2025 07:13 HKT
Arsenal go clear after win over Palace, Man City slip up at Villa
27-10-2025 04:47 HKT
Liverpool end poor run with 5-1 thrashing of Frankfurt
23-10-2025 07:22 HKT
Buendia seals comeback win for Villa at Tottenham
20-10-2025 02:55 HKT
Arteta delighted with Arsenal's fight in late show at Newcastle
29-09-2025 03:50 HKT
Martinelli snatches late point for Arsenal in 1-1 draw with Man City
22-09-2025 01:55 HKT
Liverpool edge Atletico Madrid 3-2 with last-gasp Van Dijk goal
18-09-2025 05:37 HKT