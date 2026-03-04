logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Uni-President China's net profit rose nearly 11pc last year

FINANCE
9 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Uni-President Chinafoodbeverage

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Bags of chips and other snack foods are displayed on shelves at a store in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, January 28, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Ultra-processed foods a rising threat to health: researchers
WORLD
19-11-2025 12:36 HKT
Oreo boxes are displayed on a shelf in a supermarket in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, October 29, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo
Can you really be addicted to food? Researchers are uncovering convincing similarities to drug addiction
WORLD
14-10-2025 11:41 HKT
(File Photo)
Netizens warned of fake Japanese Shine Muscat grapes; as expert shares five identification tips
NEWS
13-10-2025 20:59 HKT
People gather near a setup of stalls selling food to passersby next to Beiyuan Grand Hotel in Beijing, China August 11, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Chinese hotels turn to hawking food as guests tighten belts
CHINA
14-08-2025 12:54 HKT
A woman chooses a cup noodle from a shelf displaying cup noodles from Uni-President China (top and middle) and Tingyi (bottom) at a supermarket in Beijing in this October 9, 2013 file photo. Reuters
Uni-President China first-half profit up 33pc to 1.29 billion yuan
FINANCE
06-08-2025 20:28 HKT
Over 3,800 eateries offer discounts galore to mark July 1 celebration
NEWS
25-06-2025 20:19 HKT
Top 15 hydrating fruits and vegetables
WELLNESS
22-06-2025 14:21 HKT
Photo from the Hotel Central website.
Journey through the past
EXPLORER
29-05-2025 14:00 HKT
A man holds out a hot dog he bought from a street vendor in Washington October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
MAHA report on children’s health highlights harms of ultraprocessed foods – a food scientist explains the research
WORLD
27-05-2025 15:25 HKT
Workers offload tuna from a fishing boat in Port Victoria, August 4, 2008. REUTERS/George Thande/File Photo
A machine using ultrasound and AI can gauge the fattiness of a tuna fish
WORLD
10-04-2025 18:11 HKT
source: Threads
Not just for seniors: teens turn to dim sum for emotional ‘Last Day’ send-off
SOCIAL BUZZ
02-03-2026 21:14 HKT
Man, 19, arrested for repeatedly slapping baby on light rail in Tin Shui Wai
SOCIAL BUZZ
23 hours ago
Gold rush in Yau Ma Tei as prices climb amid tensions
NEWS
03-03-2026 18:35 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.