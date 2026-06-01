Meituan posts another quarterly loss, though food delivery wars are beginning to abate

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Chinese food delivery leader Meituan (3690) on Monday posted a third consecutive quarterly loss and met revenue growth estimates as a year of bruising, subsidy-fuelled competition in China's one-hour delivery space showed signs of easing.
Meituan's revenue growth and profits have faced pressure for several quarters since e-commerce giants Taobao, owned by Alibaba (9988), and JD.com (9618) launched new "instant retail" platforms in early 2025.
Instant retail or quick commerce refers to online purchases - often of food, bubble tea and other daily use items - that are delivered within 60 minutes.
Since early 2026 - following repeated criticism by Chinese regulators who dubbed the instant retail battle a "race to the bottom" - discounting activity on food delivery platforms has subsided as the industry enters a more normal phase of growth.
Reuters