China Shenhua Energy (1088), a Chinese coal producer, said on Friday it raised HK$6.74 billion in a Hong Kong share sale, mainly to repay debt in mainland China.

Reuters reported on Thursday, citing a term sheet, that China Shenhua, which is also listed on the Shanghai stock exchange, was seeking to raise up to US$881 million by selling 177 million shares at HK$38.00 to HK$39.00 each

China Shenhua said in a filing that it would sell up to 177 million new Hong Kong shares at HK$38.10 each. The final price was 7.7 percent below the stock's HK$41.28 close on Thursday

China Shenhua plans to use about 90 percent of the proceeds to repay debts in mainland China and improve its funding structure. It plans to use the remaining 10 percent for general corporate purposes

The new shares represent about 0.82 percent of the company's existing outstanding shares, or 0.81 percent after the sale