Gold fell more than 1% to a 14-month low on Thursday, as it continued to face pressure from dollar strength, with markets fully pricing in a rate hike at the Federal Reserve's December meeting owing to stubborn inflation.

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Spot gold XAU= was down 1.3% at US$3,674.13 per ounce by 2:05 p.m. ET (1905 GMT), after touching its lowest level since September 2025 at US$3,667.19 earlier in the session.

US gold futures GCcv1 for December delivery settled 1.5% lower at US$3,685.50.

"Interest rate expectations and a strong dollar are two factors weighing on gold prices today. Minutes from last month's FOMC meeting showed almost all Fed officials expected interest rates will need to move higher, and inflation data released since that meeting support further rate increases here in the US," said Chris Gaffney, head of World Markets at EverBank.

The dollar index this week reached its highest level since April 2025, making greenback-priced gold more expensive for overseas buyers. USD/

Fed minutes released showed policymakers saw rising inflation risks that may warrant a stronger policy response, reinforcing sentiments already expressed by several policymakers throughout the week, including Governor Christopher Waller who said the Fed may need to respond more aggressively to rising prices.

Fed Governor Michael Barr said he would likely support tighter monetary policy in an economy still facing inflation pressures.

"We're seeing some selling pressure in the stock market that has maybe prompted some margin calls, selling pressure in the metals markets. It's a rough situation in the gold and silver markets at present," said Jim Wyckoff, a market analyst at American Gold Exchange. .N

Traders see a 94% chance of a 25-basis-point rate increase in December and a 6% probability of a 50-bp hike.

Higher rates reduce the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

Markets would need to see increased demand for gold from both consumers and central banks for prices to recover, Gaffney said, adding, "recent computer outages, and worries about AI could lead investors to turn back toward 'hard assets' such as gold."

Spot silver XAG=fell 1.5% to US$44.34 per ounce, platinum XPT= lost 0.7% to US$1,361.18, andpalladium XPD= shed 3% to US$919.14.

Reuters