Gold hits three-week high on uncertainty over Trump tariff plans

Gold set for biggest daily gain since 2008, silver also rebounds
04-02-2026 05:15 HKT
Gold drops over 4% as investors take profits after record high
30-01-2026 04:35 HKT
Gold extends record run, races past $5,400/oz
29-01-2026 06:24 HKT
Gold tops $4,900/oz; silver and platinum extend record‑setting rally
23-01-2026 05:12 HKT
Gold notches record above $4,700/oz, silver hits all-time high
21-01-2026 03:47 HKT
Gold, silver extend record-breaking rallies as uncertainty persists
15-01-2026 03:45 HKT
Gold cracks $4,600/oz as Fed uncertainty fans safe-haven rush
13-01-2026 00:25 HKT
