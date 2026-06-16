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FINANCE

MPFA launches AI chatbot for personalized MPF investment education

FINANCE
18 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

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The Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority announced on Tuesday the launch of a new artificial intelligence chatbot, MPF Investment Education AI Assistant, on its investment education websites to offer instant, personalized investment help to MPF scheme members.

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MPFA noted that it will extend the AI Assistant to other MPF investment education tools, such as the retirement planning mobile app, to help scheme members better manage their MPF.

AI Assistant can provide personalized responses based on evidence-based and tailored answers to users' specific inquiries, improving decision-making efficiency. The tool translates MPF investment concepts into easy-to-understand conversational language for users. Each response includes links to relevant official information sources and visual aids to help users quickly grasp the key points.

Additionally, the AI Assistant suggests frequently asked questions across different scenarios, helping users gradually understand related topics and enhancing their MPF knowledge.

An MPFA spokesperson added that the AI Assistant only provides objective and official information, and would not offer any investment advice, recommend specific MPF schemes or funds, or assess the suitability of MPF investment products for individual scheme members. Scheme members should also consider their investment goals and risk tolerance when making MPF investment decisions.
 

Photo 1: MPFA has launched the AI Assistant chatbot on its MPF investment education thematic website. Users can simply click the green icon at the bottom right corner of the page to start a conversation with the chatbot. MPFA
Photo 1: MPFA has launched the AI Assistant chatbot on its MPF investment education thematic website. Users can simply click the green icon at the bottom right corner of the page to start a conversation with the chatbot. MPFA
Photo 2: The AI Assistant will respond to scheme members’ enquiries by providing accurate, evidence-based and personalized answers in real time. It can also explain complex concepts through simple, easy-to-understand visual illustrations. MPFA
Photo 2: The AI Assistant will respond to scheme members’ enquiries by providing accurate, evidence-based and personalized answers in real time. It can also explain complex concepts through simple, easy-to-understand visual illustrations. MPFA
MPFAAIMPF Investment Education AI Assistant

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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