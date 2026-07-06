MPF equity fund logs nearly 20pc return in past 12 months, top gainer hits 150pc

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The eMPF fee could be further reduced in the future, regulator says
28-06-2026 15:32 HKT
MPFA launches AI chatbot for personalized MPF investment education
16-06-2026 15:40 HKT
Endowus plans advice-focused solutions for Hong Kong MPF
11-06-2026 15:05 HKT
MPF investors earned $9,886 on average in May amid AI boom, GUM say
03-06-2026 16:20 HKT
Trump administration in talks to fund US drone companies, WSJ reports
28-05-2026 10:28 HKT
Trump's Board of Peace fund is empty: FT
27-05-2026 19:29 HKT
Iran says 'low' possibility of return to war with US
27-05-2026 18:25 HKT
Crackdown on suspected fake medical certificates for early MPF withdrawals
25-05-2026 18:45 HKT
Domestic helpers' union seeks $6,670 minimum wage
05-07-2026 19:27 HKT
New Territories to hit 38 degrees Celsius as Typhoon Bavi approaches Taiwan
05-07-2026 18:37 HKT