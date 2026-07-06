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FINANCE

MPF equity fund logs nearly 20pc return in past 12 months, top gainer hits 150pc

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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The equity fund of the Mandatory Provident Fund, which accounted for nearly half of the total net assets of the pension fund, posted an average return of 19.6 percent in the past 12 months through June, with a staggering disparity between top and bottom performers.

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The best-performing fund logged a return of over 152 percent in the period, while the worst suffered an 11.8 percent loss, according to the provisional figures released by the Mandatory Provident Fund Authority on Monday. 

The mixed assets fund, which took up 34 percent of the fund assets, saw a 14.6 percent gain on average in the 12 months, while the core accumulation fund under default investment strategy, commonly called “funds for lazy people”, also posted an average annualized net return of 14.3 percent. 

Since the inception of the MPF System, equity fund and mixed assets fund registered average annualized net returns of 5.1 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively, outperformed the annualized inflation rate of 1.8 percent over the same period, the regulator said, adding that the average annualized net return of the core accumulation fund was 7.3 percent since launch in 2017.

The authority reminded scheme members that MPF is a long-term investment spanning more than 40 years. 

They should avoid adopting a short-term investment approach in managing their MPF or attempting to time the market, so as to avoid “buying high, selling low” which may adversely impact MPF investment returns of scheme members, it added. 

 

MPFpensionMPFAreturnfund

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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