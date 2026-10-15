UBS weighs moving headquarters from Switzerland if capital rules tighten, WSJ reports

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UBS to cease China fund distribution unit by end September
10-09-2026 11:23 HKT
Swiss man arrested over deadly rave shooting: police
31-08-2026 19:43 HKT
Manhunt in Switzerland after fatal rave shooting
30-08-2026 15:49 HKT
Swiss parliament panel fails to reach deal on UBS capital rules
11-08-2026 21:32 HKT
Over half of China C-Suite expects US tariff hike by end-2026: UBS survey
10-08-2026 17:48 HKT
UBS fined US$125 million by US regulators for money laundering violations
03-08-2026 22:00 HKT
UBS lifts Hong Kong full-year GDP growth forecast to 4.5pc
03-08-2026 17:44 HKT