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FINANCE

Hong Kong-based crypto exchange CoinEx to cease operations amid prolonged market downturn

FINANCE
42 mins ago
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This photo taken on May 27, 2023 shows customers in a cryptocurrency exchange office in Hong Kong. Retail investors in Hong Kong may soon be able to buy popular cryptocurrencies like bitcoin at government-licensed exchanges, thanks to new rules meant to bolster the city's standing as a digital asset hub. (Photo by Peter PARKS / AFP) / TO GO WITH HongKong-China-economy-Cryptocurrency,FOCUS by Holmes CHAN
This photo taken on May 27, 2023 shows customers in a cryptocurrency exchange office in Hong Kong. Retail investors in Hong Kong may soon be able to buy popular cryptocurrencies like bitcoin at government-licensed exchanges, thanks to new rules meant to bolster the city's standing as a digital asset hub. (Photo by Peter PARKS / AFP) / TO GO WITH HongKong-China-economy-Cryptocurrency,FOCUS by Holmes CHAN

Hong Kong-based crypto exchange CoinEx said on Tuesday that it has decided to cease operations, as a prolonged downturn in digital assets shakes up the sector and squeezes out smaller players.

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Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, has languished near two-year lows of around US$60,000 for months, after slumping roughly 50 percent from its October 2025 peak of nearly US$130,000 (HK$1.01 million).

A recent rebound triggered by fears of dollar debasement also proved to be fleeting amid uncertainties over a potential Federal Reserve rate hike and the US Clarity Act, a key crypto bill.

Prolonged weakness in the cryptocurrency market, a contraction in overall trading volume and liquidity, and continuously rising regulatory requirements across major jurisdictions have all "exceeded reasonable boundaries", CoinEx said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that it had decided to cease operations and begin an orderly wind-down process.

CoinEx said it will gradually cease services from September 15, 2026, and withdrawal services will remain available till December 22.

Average daily bitcoin spot trading volume fell to about US$2.2 billion in July, its lowest since November 2023, before dropping further to around US$1.8 billion in August, suggesting participation had fallen to near three-year lows, according to ChainUp Investment, a digital asset manager.

"Volumes in crypto markets have been so anemic that there's probably no money to be made and so operations aren't sustainable," said Justin d’Anethan, head of research at Arctic Digital, a private markets advisory firm.

"There's just been way less trading activity than prior years ...(Exchanges) are getting eaten by other trades and sectors, such as AI, and by decentralised exchanges."

CoinEx said it maintained an asset-reserve ratio of more than 100 percent and all user assets were fully backed and available for withdrawal in full.

Reuters

CoinExcryptocurrencycrypto exchangedigital assetbitcoin

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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