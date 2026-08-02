HSBC expected to post a 50pc growth in Q2 pre-tax profit

HSBC (0005) is expected to report a 50.3 percent growth in its pre-tax profit for the second quarter this year when it unveils the results on Tuesday.

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Its profit before taxes is estimated to reach US$9.51 billion (HK$74.18 billion) for the three months ended June, compared with US$6.33 billion a year ago, according to market estimates.

Analysts also forecasted that the lender will maintain a dividend of 10 US cents.

Net interest income is projected to record a 3 percent increase from the previous quarter during the period, according to Goldman Sachs.

Goldman Sachs also expected the banking giant to release a US$1.5 billion share buyback plan alongside the second-quarter results, in contrast with the lack of a return to the share buyback programme a quarter prior.

In the first quarter, HSBC posted a surprise US$400 million loss related to a fraud case in the United Kingdom that dragged down its profit, with pre-tax profit down 1 percent year-on-year to US$9.38 billion.

The London-based lender booked the charge on an indirect private credit-related loan exposure for the first three months, as well as US$300 million allowances on heightened uncertainty amid the Middle East conflict.

Its Hong Kong-listed shares have advanced over 35 percent year-to-date.