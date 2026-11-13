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FINANCE

AI will create new jobs rather than large-scale unemployment

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Raine Fung

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Jia Jiaya.
Jia Jiaya.

The development of artificial intelligence will not cause large-scale unemployment despite profoundly shifting work patterns, but rather create numerous new jobs, maintained Jia Jiaya, Chair Professor of Department of Computer Science and Engineering at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, on Friday at the Sing Tao Global Economic Summit 2026. 

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Jia, also SmartMore Founder and Chairman, admitted that some traditional jobs will be reshaped by technological iteration, but maintained that such does not equate to a shrinking job market, as new job opportunities related to AI applications, operations, and maintenance will emerge. 
He reminded that society needs to consider how to help the public adapt to technological change and seize employment opportunities in this new era.

Jia looked back on history when computers became increasingly common, noting that while there was widespread concern that the workforce would be replaced by machines, computers significantly improved productivity and created various unprecedented new jobs. 

Jia stated that industrial AI intelligent agents will enable machines to leap from ordinary machinery to intelligent robots, driving factories towards unmanned and intelligent production.

Looking forward, he expressed confidence that industrial AI will also become an important growth point for Hong Kong's innovation and technology industry.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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