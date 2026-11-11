logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Alphabet taps banks for inaugural HKD, SGD bond sale, term sheet shows

FINANCE
22 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Alphabet's logo is seen in this illustration created on September 18, 2025. REUTERS
Alphabet's logo is seen in this illustration created on September 18, 2025. REUTERS

Alphabet is planning its inaugural bond offerings in Hong Kong and Singapore dollars, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Wednesday, as the Google parent expands its presence in Asian debt markets.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT
  • The technology giant has mandated HSBC (0005) and J.P. Morgan as joint global coordinators for a potential dual-currency offering of fixed-rate senior unsecured notes denominated in Hong Kong and Singapore dollars, the term sheet showed
  • The proposed notes, if issued, are expected to be rated "Aa2" by Moody's and "AA+" by S&P, in line with Alphabet's issuer ratings
  • The Hong Kong dollar tranche could comprise 2-year, 5-year and 10-year senior unsecured fixed-rate notes, subject to market conditions
  • The offerings would mark Alphabet's first bond issues in Hong Kong and Singapore dollars, according to the term sheet
  • Alphabet, whose businesses include Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome and Google Cloud, is one of the world's highest-rated corporate borrowers and a regular issuer in the US dollar bond market

Reuters

AlphabetHong Kong dollarSingapore dolarbond

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The Google logo is seen outside the company's offices in London, Britain, June 24, 2025. REUTERS
Google to introduce two variants of in-house chips, Bloomberg News reports
INNOVATION
09-11-2026 22:00 HKT
View of an Apple logo at an Apple store in Paris, France, April 23, 2025. REUTERS
Apple seeks about US$7 billion from bond sale, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
05-11-2026 22:52 HKT
US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 10, 2023. REUTERS
US Treasury shifts language, opening door to auction size changes
FINANCE
04-11-2026 22:11 HKT
Small toy figures are seen in front of Google logo in this illustration picture, April 8, 2019. REUTERS
Google extends voluntary buyout offers to employees in several countries
FINANCE
04-11-2026 16:43 HKT
The logo of Meta is seen during the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 12, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
Meta raises US$15 billion in five-part US bond sale to fund AI expansion
FINANCE
04-11-2026 10:35 HKT
European Union flags flutter outside the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, March 19, 2026. REUTERS
ECB flags AI valuations, bond stress and fund losses as main risks
FINANCE
02-11-2026 22:50 HKT
Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of Oracle logo in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Oracle taps investors for US$20 billion to finance AI expansion
FINANCE
02-11-2026 22:05 HKT
Alphabet's logo is seen in this illustration created on September 18, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Alphabet kicks off euro-denominated bond sale, IFR reports
FINANCE
02-11-2026 16:56 HKT
Headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS
China lowers funding costs with shift to overnight policy rate
FINANCE
02-11-2026 10:25 HKT
A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, March 25, 2024. REUTERS
Microsoft to raise US$25 billion in US bond sale, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
29-10-2026 20:24 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Reports say Jensen Huang's wife and reported mistress were both in Taiwan during two visits
WORLD
4 hours ago
Jensen Huang's mistress background revealed, reportedly graduated from HKBU
FINANCE
10-11-2026 10:10 HKT
Sunset Peak hikers stranded as Pak Kung Au Bus Station swamped by queues
NEWS
09-11-2026 18:01 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.