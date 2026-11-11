Alphabet taps banks for inaugural HKD, SGD bond sale, term sheet shows

Alphabet is planning its inaugural bond offerings in Hong Kong and Singapore dollars, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Wednesday, as the Google parent expands its presence in Asian debt markets.

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The technology giant has mandated HSBC (0005) and J.P. Morgan as joint global coordinators for a potential dual-currency offering of fixed-rate senior unsecured notes denominated in Hong Kong and Singapore dollars, the term sheet showed

The proposed notes, if issued, are expected to be rated "Aa2" by Moody's and "AA+" by S&P, in line with Alphabet's issuer ratings

The Hong Kong dollar tranche could comprise 2-year, 5-year and 10-year senior unsecured fixed-rate notes, subject to market conditions

The offerings would mark Alphabet's first bond issues in Hong Kong and Singapore dollars, according to the term sheet

Alphabet, whose businesses include Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome and Google Cloud, is one of the world's highest-rated corporate borrowers and a regular issuer in the US dollar bond market

Reuters