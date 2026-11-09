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FINANCE

Paul Chan calls for integrity and "AI native": AFRC Forum 2026

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Raine Fung

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Paul Chan.
Paul Chan.

Hong Kong maintains a pivotal role amid shifting global trade dynamics and rapid technological transformation, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po lauded at the 2026 Accounting and Financial Reporting Council Regional Regulatory Forum, citing that multinational firms from Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Central Asia are increasingly utilizing Hong Kong to list equities or issue bonds.

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In his opening remarks at the forum “Governance at Every Level,” Chan noted that diversification amid geopolitical uncertainty is a defining global trend, with businesses rewiring supply chains across countries and investors diversifying risks. Developments in trade, technology, and green transformation, while creating opportunities, also place new demands on trust and accountability.

Chan acknowledged that artificial intelligence can efficiently handle routine tasks, its limitations and the validity of its assumptions require professional judgment, especially expressing concern about the risk of AI-generated documents.

He outlined three priorities, including placing integrity at the core of every task and never compromising on quality and integrity. Subsequently, he emphasized the need not only to develop AI skills but also to become "AI native," believing that businesses will increasingly value those who can leverage AI to assist in transformation or reshape business models.

Hong Kong recorded 121 new listings in the first ten months of this year, raising over HK$400 billion, a 40 percent jump from the entirety of last year, according to Chan.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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