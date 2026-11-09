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FINANCE

Chinese energy storage firm RelyEZ jumps on Hong Kong debut

FINANCE
23 mins ago
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Chinese company RelyEZ Energy Storage Technology jumped in its Hong Kong market debut on Monday after raising HK$562.7 million in an initial public offering.

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  • The stock traded at HK$22.4, up 129 percent from its HK$9.78 offer price, after opening at HK$21. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was up 1 percent
  • RelyEZ priced its 57.54 million shares at HK$9.78 each, near the middle of a marketed range. The retail portion was oversubscribed nearly 1,389 times, while the international offering was 1.3 times covered
  • RelyEZ plans to use proceeds to develop its energy storage hardware and software, expand overseas, build a factory in Wuzhen in eastern China and fund working capital
  • Cornerstone investor CDH Global Frontier Ventures was allocated 3.21 million shares, worth about HK$31.4 million at the offer price

Reuters

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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