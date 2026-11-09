Chinese energy storage firm RelyEZ jumps on Hong Kong debut

Chinese company RelyEZ Energy Storage Technology jumped in its Hong Kong market debut on Monday after raising HK$562.7 million in an initial public offering.

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The stock traded at HK$22.4, up 129 percent from its HK$9.78 offer price, after opening at HK$21. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was up 1 percent

RelyEZ priced its 57.54 million shares at HK$9.78 each, near the middle of a marketed range. The retail portion was oversubscribed nearly 1,389 times, while the international offering was 1.3 times covered

RelyEZ plans to use proceeds to develop its energy storage hardware and software, expand overseas, build a factory in Wuzhen in eastern China and fund working capital

Cornerstone investor CDH Global Frontier Ventures was allocated 3.21 million shares, worth about HK$31.4 million at the offer price

Reuters