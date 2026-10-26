HSBC cuts global equities to 'neutral' on Middle East, AI risks

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HSBC (0005) on Monday downgraded its stance on global equities to "neutral" from "max overweight", citing renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and worries over potential AI regulation ahead of the US midterm elections.
"We've been max overweight stocks and max underweight sovereign bonds since mid-March. Given the constant narrative bingo we just can't have the same level of conviction any longer," HSBC said in a note.
Reuters