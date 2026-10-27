DeepSeek's Liang Wenfeng debuts in 7th place on Hurun China Rich List

Liang Wenfeng, founder of the Chinese frontier artificial intelligence lab DeepSeek, broke into the Hurun China Rich List for the first time, landing in seventh place with a fortune of US$41.7 billion (HK$325.26 billion).

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The global AI boom has pushed China's personal wealth higher, with ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming reclaiming the title of China’s richest person for the second time, with a record-high fortune of US$99.7 billion, Hurun China Rich List 2026 showed on Tuesday.

Zhang was followed by Nongfu Spring's (9633) founder Zhong Shanshan, with a fortune of US$61 billion, and CATL's (3750) founder Robin Zeng Yuqun, with US$57.3 billion.

Tencent's (0700) founder Pony Ma Huateng fell to fourth place with US$51.5 billion, and Midea's (0300) He Xiangjian and his family took fifth with US$46.1 billion.

Hong Kong's tycoon Li Ka-shing and his son Victor Li Tzar-kuoi, who hold a combined fortune of US$37.6 billion, maintained their ninth-place ranking.

Unitree founder Wang Xingxing is also among the newcomers, ranking 78th with a fortune of US$10.3 billion and marking the second-highest wealth among first-time entrants.

Other AI large model founders also had a strong debut, led by Liu Debing and Tang Jie of Z.AI (2513), with US$5.9 billion and US$4.1 billion in wealth, along with a US$ 3.4 billion fortune of MiniMax's (0100) Yan Junjie.

China saw 1,529 individuals with personal wealth above 5 billion yuan (HK$5.88 billion) in 2026, surpassing the previous record of 1,460 set in 2021, while the combined wealth increased 7 percent year-on-year to US$4.8 trillion.