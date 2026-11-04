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FINANCE

AI providers need to protect long-term growth in US, alpha requires activity in financial hubs: global leaders

FINANCE
43 mins ago
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From left: Martin Matsui, former chief strategy officer, Exchange Fund Investment Office, HKMA; Gregory Bond; Hendrik du Toit; Katie Koch; Andrew Schlossberg, president and chief executive at Invesco
From left: Martin Matsui, former chief strategy officer, Exchange Fund Investment Office, HKMA; Gregory Bond; Hendrik du Toit; Katie Koch; Andrew Schlossberg, president and chief executive at Invesco

While artificial intelligence infrastructure remains critical to US national security and economic growth, public dissatisfaction over neighbouring data centres pose impediments to developments, said Katie Koch, chief executive of TCW on "The New Asset Management Playbook" forum at the 5th Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit.

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Katie noted that 75 percent of Americans hold negative views on data centre developments near their communities, stressing the importance of AI providers to clearly demonstrate public utility to protect long-term growth. 

Gregory Bond, Chief Investment Officer at Man Group, stressed that generating scalable alpha requires an active presence on the ground in financial hubs like Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Hendrik du Toit, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ninety One, observed that emerging economies avoided post-pandemic modern monetary experimentation, creating a more robust fiscal environment today. 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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