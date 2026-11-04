AI providers need to protect long-term growth in US, alpha requires activity in financial hubs: global leaders

While artificial intelligence infrastructure remains critical to US national security and economic growth, public dissatisfaction over neighbouring data centres pose impediments to developments, said Katie Koch, chief executive of TCW on "The New Asset Management Playbook" forum at the 5th Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit.

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Katie noted that 75 percent of Americans hold negative views on data centre developments near their communities, stressing the importance of AI providers to clearly demonstrate public utility to protect long-term growth.

Gregory Bond, Chief Investment Officer at Man Group, stressed that generating scalable alpha requires an active presence on the ground in financial hubs like Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Hendrik du Toit, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ninety One, observed that emerging economies avoided post-pandemic modern monetary experimentation, creating a more robust fiscal environment today.