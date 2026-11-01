Xiaomi delivers over 50,000 vehicles in October

China's new energy vehicle maker Xiaomi (1810 ) delivered over 50,000 vehicles in October, the first time this year.

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The company received 70,000 orders within a month for its SkyNomad series after it was launched in September. The series saw strong performance despite a shrinking extended-range electric vehicle (EREV) market in mainland China this year, according to Xiaomi.

Xiaomi stated that its production capacity is steadily increasing, with September deliveries reaching 40,000 vehicles.

Xiaomi Auto's full-year delivery target is 550,000 vehicles. In the first eight months of this year, cumulative deliveries reached 240,000 vehicles, with over 40,000 delivered in September and over 50,000 in October.