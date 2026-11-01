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FINANCE

Xpeng and Li Auto see strong delivery performance in October

FINANCE
2 hours ago
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A sign of Xpeng is seen on Xpeng's new flagship SUV GX, after a launch event for the car, in Beijing, China May 20, 2026. REUTERS
A sign of Xpeng is seen on Xpeng's new flagship SUV GX, after a launch event for the car, in Beijing, China May 20, 2026. REUTERS

Chinese electric vehicle maker XPeng (9868) recorded robust delivery growth in October, with a 20 percent rise year-on-year to 50,237, setting a new record for the company's monthly new vehicles deliveries.

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Of these, 13,326 were delivered in overseas markets, a 1.66-fold increase year-on-year, also setting a new record for monthly deliveries in overseas markets. 

Meanwhile, Li Auto (2015) delivered 29,025 new vehicles in October, with cumulative deliveries over 1.86 million vehicles as of the end of October. 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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