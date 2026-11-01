Xpeng and Li Auto see strong delivery performance in October

Read More
BOC Hong Kong posts 9 percent growth in profit in first nine months
30-10-2026 19:57 HKT
Hong Kong telecom company agrees to halt US operations under pressure
31-10-2026 14:37 HKT
Chinese electric vehicle maker XPeng (9868) recorded robust delivery growth in October, with a 20 percent rise year-on-year to 50,237, setting a new record for the company's monthly new vehicles deliveries.
Of these, 13,326 were delivered in overseas markets, a 1.66-fold increase year-on-year, also setting a new record for monthly deliveries in overseas markets.
Meanwhile, Li Auto (2015) delivered 29,025 new vehicles in October, with cumulative deliveries over 1.86 million vehicles as of the end of October.