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FINANCE

Nasdaq tumbles at open as Amazon, Intel add to AI spending woes

FINANCE
11 mins ago
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Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 17, 2025. REUTERS
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 17, 2025. REUTERS

The Nasdaq opened at its lowest level in more than two months on Friday, after Amazon's aggressive AI spending plan and Intel's cash burn warning intensified investor concerns about escalating costs of AI infrastructure buildout and the return timeline.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 41.3 points, or 0.08 percent, to 52,383.9 at the open. The S&P 500 fell 89.3 points, or 1.16 percent, to 7,631.07​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 592.2 points, or 2.26 percent, to 25,592.486.

Reuters


 

Wall StreetstocksUSS&PDow JonesNasdaq

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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