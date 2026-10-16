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BUSINESS
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FINANCE

Standard Chartered announces winners of "SC WIN Now & Next Challenge 2026"

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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From left, Elizabeth L. Thomson, founder and chairwoman of The Amber Foundation, Tony So, head of SME Banking, Hong Kong & GBA and Head of GBA Corridor, Standard Chartered, Xie Wen, Teddy Lui, chief commercial officer, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, and Hilda Chan, chief marketing officer, Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation. Standard Chartered
From left, Elizabeth L. Thomson, founder and chairwoman of The Amber Foundation, Tony So, head of SME Banking, Hong Kong & GBA and Head of GBA Corridor, Standard Chartered, Xie Wen, Teddy Lui, chief commercial officer, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, and Hilda Chan, chief marketing officer, Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation. Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered and LIFTWOMEN unveiled the winners of the "SC WIN Now & Next Challenge 2026", with Christine Tsui, co-founder and chief executive of Canpanion, awarded the Best SC WIN Business Award for her comprehensive artificial intelligence education and mental health solutions. 

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This year's Challenge attracted more than 180 applications, with ten entrepreneurs from diverse sectors, including healthcare, green innovation, artificial intelligence, education and lifestyle services, selected to advance to the SC WIN Global Accelerator Programme and Pitch Finale following a rigorous selection and interview process.

Held in Shenzhen on Thursday, the Pitch Finale saw the ten finalists present their business achievements, business models and growth strategies to the judging panel as they competed PUBLIC across five award categories. 

Except for the Best SC WIN Business Award, the remaining four awards recognised outstanding women entrepreneurs for their achievements in social impact, international growth potential, next-generation leadership and public support, including:

  • Best International Business Award: Penney Chong, Green Vigor Limited
  • Best Business for Good Award: Wendy Lam, EzyGreenPak Limited
  • Best Next Gen Business Award: Anushka Purohit, Breer
  • People's Choice Award: Bernice Liu, Qi Concepts

This year's finalists have demonstrated a keen understanding of market needs and developed innovative products, services, and business models that address real-world challenges, deliver tangible value for clients and society, and show strong potential for expansion into broader markets, said Xie Wen, global head, Lending and Sustainable Finance, Standard Chartered.
 

Standard CharteredSC WIN Now & Next Challenge 2026

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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