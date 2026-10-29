logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Sinopec's three-quarter profit surges 25.3pc on rising oil prices

FINANCE
52 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

China's Sinopec (0386) reported 25.3 percent year-on-year growth in net profit for the first three quarters this year due to the rising crude oil prices and improved margins of refining and chemical products.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Formally known as China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, Sinopec's net profit stood at 40.2 billion yuan (HK$47.3 billion) in the nine months ended 30 September. Revenue increased 4.4 percent to 2.2 trillion yuan,  according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

Affected by geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East, the average spot price of Platts Brent was US$94.05 (HK$738) a barrel, up 32.7 percent year-on-year. 

The world's largest refining group by capacity said that it pursued diversified crude sourcing and adjusted its resource allocation, and increased the yield of high value-added products such as jet fuel and refining by-products as a result of improved margins.

But high oil prices weighed on demand, while faster new-energy substitution dragged down consumption of domestic refined oil by 8.6 percent. Domestic demand for key chemicals remained soft, with ethylene-equivalent consumption falling 9.4 percent year-on-year, it said.

Crude oil production dipped 0.1 percent over the period. Refining throughput fell 10 percent to 167 million tons, while natural gas output rose 1.4 percent.

For the third quarter alone, Sinopec's net profit rose 63.6 percent to 13.6 billion yuan with a 9.3 percent growth in revenue to 770 billion yuan.

 

Frank Feng

Sinopecoilrefining

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Shoppers crowd a supermarket to buy food ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. November 22, 2022. REUTERS
US inflation heats up in September; consumer spending rises
FINANCE
26 mins ago
European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde speaks during a news conference following the ECB's monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt, Germany March 16, 2023. REUTERS/Heiko Becker
ECB President Lagarde resigns at time of mounting challenges for Europe
FINANCE
1 hour ago
An employee places gold bars in the Kazakhstan's National Bank vault in Almaty, Kazakhstan, September 30, 2016. REUTERS
Gold gains on softer oil prices; Fed decision in focus
FINANCE
26-10-2026 14:50 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Saudi Arabia to store crude oil in Singapore to bolster Asia supply security
FINANCE
26-10-2026 11:05 HKT
US President Donald Trump delivers remarks during the "A New Golden Age" summit at the US Institute of Peace, renamed The Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace by the Trump administration, in Washington, DC, US, October 8, 2026. REUTERS
US aims to loan about a third of heating oil reserve in bid to tame prices
FINANCE
21-10-2026 21:18 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
IEA ready to go if further oil stocks release needed, chief says
FINANCE
20-10-2026 21:52 HKT
A 3D printed natural gas pipeline is placed in front of displayed PetroChina logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
PetroChina set for record trading profit as war upends market, sources say
FINANCE
16-10-2026 15:45 HKT
People wait for the arrival of the Greenlandic delegation after they agreed on a security deal with the US and Denmark at Nuuk Airport in Nuuk, Greenland, September 23, 2026. REUTERS/Tim Barsoe
Trump says 'massive' oil, gas and mineral exploration to begin in Greenland
WORLD
14-10-2026 16:50 HKT
A driver fills up his tank as Cuba announces new and variable fuel prices at the pump beginning on May 15 to better reflect the actual costs of importing gas and diesel amid an ongoing U.S. fuel blockade, in Havana, Cuba, May 12, 2026. REUTERS
IEA, EU discuss proposed oil, diesel stocks release, sources say
FINANCE
07-10-2026 22:16 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Chinese independent refiners boost Iraqi oil purchases as Iranian flows fall, traders say
FINANCE
07-10-2026 11:15 HKT
(Source: Reuters)
Samsung reportedly to exit Hong Kong home appliance market after mainland China withdrawal
NEWS
28-10-2026 17:29 HKT
Customs arrests Tsim Sha Tsui medicine shop salesman over misleading pricing of Chinese herbs
NEWS
28-10-2026 01:42 HKT
Uganda arrests man accused of killing and eating 38 people
WORLD
17 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.