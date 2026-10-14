Trump says 'massive' oil, gas and mineral exploration to begin in Greenland

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Trump says he does not believe China and Russia are helping Iran 'at all'
13-10-2026 13:20 HKT
Trump takes out political frustrations on Zelensky, Ukraine
13-10-2026 12:14 HKT
Trump weighs firing US ambassador to Greece: reports
13-10-2026 02:14 HKT
US reverses course on Britain's testing of AI models, Telegraph says
12-10-2026 12:35 HKT
US threatens to block arms for Ukraine over refinery attacks, FT reports
12-10-2026 04:51 HKT
Trump announces Ukraine energy ceasefire with Russia, surprising Zelensky
12-10-2026 02:47 HKT