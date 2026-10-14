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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

Trump says 'massive' oil, gas and mineral exploration to begin in Greenland

WORLD
1 hour ago
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People wait for the arrival of the Greenlandic delegation after they agreed on a security deal with the US and Denmark at Nuuk Airport in Nuuk, Greenland, September 23, 2026. REUTERS/Tim Barsoe
People wait for the arrival of the Greenlandic delegation after they agreed on a security deal with the US and Denmark at Nuuk Airport in Nuuk, Greenland, September 23, 2026. REUTERS/Tim Barsoe

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that "massive" oil, gas and mineral exploration is getting ready to begin in Greenland.

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Trump did not share details about the exploration plans in Greenland but said, "there are experts that are saying that the amount of easily available oil is far greater than that of almost any land, anywhere in the world."

The United States, Denmark and Greenland last month signed an agreement, aimed at ending tensions after Trump's repeated threats to take control of the strategically located and mineral-rich island.

"Any future attack on the United States will have to come across Greenland, where our Defense will routinely knock down drones, missiles, or any other form of weapon not yet even conceived," Trump added in his post on Truth Social.

The deal signed between the US, Denmark and Greenland expands the US military's role in Greenland, paving the way for two new military bases and Trump's "Golden Dome" missile defence system, while reaffirming Danish sovereignty and Greenlanders' right to self-determination.

Reuters

TrumpoilgasmineralexplorationGreenland

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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