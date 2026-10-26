logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Gold gains on softer oil prices; Fed decision in focus

FINANCE
42 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
An employee places gold bars in the Kazakhstan's National Bank vault in Almaty, Kazakhstan, September 30, 2016. REUTERS
An employee places gold bars in the Kazakhstan's National Bank vault in Almaty, Kazakhstan, September 30, 2016. REUTERS

Gold edged higher on Monday as softer oil prices tempered inflation concerns, while investors awaited the Federal Reserve's policy decision later this week.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to US$4,010.51 per ounce by 0544 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since mid-July in the previous session. Bullion posted a 4 percent weekly fall on Friday, its steepest weekly decline since June.

US gold futures GCcv1 for December delivery gained 0.4 percent to US$4,024.00.

"The jump that we've seen is mostly symptomatic of the kind of relief provided by a lower oil price, but one that could easily be capped as markets position for the FOMC decision in a couple of days' time," said Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.com.

"Gold will continue to trade as a function of interest rate expectations and geopolitical risks."

Oil prices fell on Monday after surging to near six-month highs last week, amid hopes of easing hostilities between the United States and Iran, although ongoing attacks on Saudi Arabiaby Yemen's Houthis kept supply concerns in focus. O/R

Qatari mediators were in Tehran on Sunday to help de-escalate regional tensions in coordination with the United States, an official briefed on the situation told Reuters.

Markets await the Fed's policy meeting on October 27-28.

The US Personal Consumption Expenditures data, a key gauge closely watched by the central bank as it targets a 2 percent inflation rate, is due the next day.

Traders largely expect the central bank to leave rates unchanged this week, while expectations for a hike in December are at 77 percent, according to the CME's FedWatch Tool.

Although gold is typically seen as an inflation hedge, higher interest rates tend to diminish non-yielding bullion's appeal to investors.

Meanwhile, US business activity slowed modestly in October, though robust demand allowed companies to raise prices for goods and services, a sign that inflation could increase further and remain persistently high in the coming months.

Among other metals, spot silver rose 0.6 percent to US$54.19 per ounce, platinum dropped 0.2 percent to US$1,548.30 and palladium gained 0.2 percent to US$1,046.25.

Reuters

 

goldpricesoildollarFed

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
File Photo/Reuters
Saudi Arabia to store crude oil in Singapore to bolster Asia supply security
FINANCE
4 hours ago
A salesperson poses with Heritage Gold jewellery at jeweller Chow Tai Fook retail store in Shanghai, August 18, 2021. REUTERS
Chow Tai Fook flags 90pc-100pc profit jump for six months to September 30
FINANCE
22-10-2026 20:01 HKT
US President Donald Trump delivers remarks during the "A New Golden Age" summit at the US Institute of Peace, renamed The Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace by the Trump administration, in Washington, DC, US, October 8, 2026. REUTERS
US aims to loan about a third of heating oil reserve in bid to tame prices
FINANCE
21-10-2026 21:18 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
IEA ready to go if further oil stocks release needed, chief says
FINANCE
20-10-2026 21:52 HKT
A 3D printed natural gas pipeline is placed in front of displayed PetroChina logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
PetroChina set for record trading profit as war upends market, sources say
FINANCE
16-10-2026 15:45 HKT
Chairman of the US Federal Reserve Kevin Warsh (R) speaks during a "fireside chat" with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva at the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in Bangkok on October 16, 2026. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)
AI 'most consequential change' to economy in my lifetime: Fed's Warsh
WORLD
16-10-2026 14:58 HKT
US Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh attends the Fireside Chat with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of IMF, (not pictured) for the IMF/World Bank 2026 Annual Meetings at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in Bangkok, Thailand, October 16, 2026. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Fed's Warsh sees US economic tailwinds, mum on rate-path view
FINANCE
16-10-2026 14:15 HKT
San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly speaks during an interview with Reuters at the Federal Reserve Bank building in San Francisco, California, U.S., April 9, 2026. REUTERS
Fed's Daly says rate hikes likely needed, but not urgently
FINANCE
15-10-2026 10:30 HKT
The US Federal Reserve building is seen on August 08, 2011 in Washington DC. Later today the Federal reserves monetary policy setting committee will release a statement, following the downgrade of United States credit rating last week. AFP
Citi turns hawkish on Fed after inflation surprise, expects December rate hike
FINANCE
14-10-2026 22:46 HKT
Vice Chair for Supervision of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors Michelle W. Bowman moderates a discussion with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman (not pictured) during the Federal Reserve's Integrated Review of the Capital Framework for Large Banks Conference in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 22, 2025. REUTERS
Fed's Bowman says there's time to 'wait and see' before any more action
FINANCE
14-10-2026 20:07 HKT
Obituary confirms passing of veteran stock analyst Louie Shum Chun-ying at 65
Veteran stock analyst Louie Shum Chun-ying dies at 65, obituary shows
FINANCE
25-10-2026 15:13 HKT
More than 1,500 riders injured or killed in first nine months, says Transport Department
NEWS
21 hours ago
Resale prices of 2TB iPhone Duo hit $33,000 amid scarce supply
NEWS
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.