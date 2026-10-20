IEA ready to go if further oil stocks release needed, chief says

The International Energy Agency is ready to coordinate more emergency oil releases by member countries if needed, its boss said on Tuesday, while it spurs the release of diesel under existing plans to help cool surging prices.

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Disruption to supply from the Gulf and Russia have sent diesel prices to record highs in many markets, including the United States, where it has become a talking point ahead of November 3 midterm elections.

The IEA, which coordinates industrialised nations’ releases of oil from emergency stocks, announced last week that it would accelerate the release of crude and oil product volumes pledged in March, including more than 20 million barrels of diesel as soon as possible.

“If it is needed...and if our countries consider it’s time to push the button, as the International Energy Agency, we are ready to go,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said at a conference in London organised by the Financial Times, when asked about the prospect of an additional release.

The release of the 20 million barrels of diesel is a priority and the timing depends on individual countries and market conditions, he said, without giving a specific timeframe.

“We’re trying to front-load those diesel deliveries,” he added.

LITTLE CHANCE OF RETURN TO NORMAL IN 2027

Global diesel markets could remain tight well into next year, with resulting high prices driving inflation, the IEA said in its most recent oil market report.

“I personally don’t see any credible pathway that 2027 will be a year of normalisation,” Birol said at the conference.

Brent crude oil rose to more than US$111 (HK$865.8) a barrel on Tuesday, a five-month high. European benchmark diesel futures were trading at US$1,482.25 per metric ton, up almost 4 percent since the IEA announced it would accelerate the release of the remainder of the March volumes.

Members have so far released 80 percent of the record 400 million barrels of crude and oil products they committed to, Birol said.

Reuters