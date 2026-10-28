logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Trump tamed after US midterms? Europe doubts it

WORLD
53 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP The US Capitol is seen from the top of the Washington Monument in Washington, DC, on October 22, 2026.
Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP The US Capitol is seen from the top of the Washington Monument in Washington, DC, on October 22, 2026.

President Donald Trump may be facing a political pounding at the US midterm elections next month -- but in Europe expectations are low that a big Democrat win would change much.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

From the battlefields of Ukraine to the boardrooms of Europe, Trump has sent multiple shockwaves across the continent since returning to power last year.

During a head-spinning 22 months, the mercurial leader has turned spectacularly on Kyiv, imposed tariffs on allies and threatened to take Greenland.

Ahead of the November 3 polls it looks like American voters could punish Trump's Republican party and hand control of one or both of the US House of Representatives or Senate to the Democrats.

But while the hope may be that Trump could be reined in by a hostile Congress, multiple officials at the EU and NATO told AFP they doubt a big loss would muzzle him on the international stage.

"We don't think the unpredictability is going to change," said one senior EU diplomat.

Publicly the European Union is keeping its cards close to its chest.

"We will not comment on any elections in the EU or abroad. Let's wait for those and we'll see where it goes," said European Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho.

Behind closed doors as well, officials say that the midterms are not featuring much in the bloc's internal discussions.

"I suspect because a) it is difficult to really predict the result, b) one wouldn't want to get too high hopes for change and c) not sure how much even a Democratic wave would impact foreign policy issues," said a second senior EU diplomat.

 

- Ukraine, tariffs -

 

Ahead of the midterms, Trump has rattled Europe by yet again lashing out at Ukraine and cosying up to Russia as Washington has renewed its push to end the fighting.

While a Democrat win could usher in a more vocal pro-Kyiv majority in Congress, the EU is not expecting US support for Ukraine to ramp up again.

Officials in Brussels say they are focused on plugging a 70-billion-euro hole in Kyiv's finances next year.

And while they're pushing other countries like Britain, Canada and Japan to do more, they are certainly not counting on the United States.

Meanwhile, there is equally little optimism for any major reversal on the tariffs Trump has slapped on Europe.

Diplomats and officials point out that it took months to get Democrat President Joe Biden to roll back tariffs on EU steel after Trump's first term -- and even then limitations remained.

In a recent poll from the Washington-based Council on Foreign Relations, only one quarter of Americans backed removing all the tariffs on the EU.

 

- US forces in Europe? -

 

At NATO the story is much the same.

European allies are nervously waiting for the results of a Pentagon review of US forces on the continent that looks set to be unveiled in December.

The widespread expectation is that it will see the United States scale back its deployments, although the hope is the cuts will not be too severe.

Multiple diplomats at NATO said they didn't envision the midterms having an impact on the review.

While a changed Congress could see US lawmakers more outspoken in support of the alliance, the direction of travel is already set with Europe stepping up efforts to take more responsibility for its defence.

"Whatever the outcome, we'll keep going," said one European diplomat.

 

- Trump unleashed? -

 

There is also a nagging fear that things could get worse after the midterms.

If Republicans cling on it could embolden Trump, meanwhile if they lose, he could seek to distract from his woes at home by stirring up things abroad.

"We have a history in America of presidents who get in trouble domestically turning more to the international stage," said Bruce Stokes, a visiting fellow at the German Marshall Fund think tank.

From an escalation in the Iran war to a more concerted push on Ukraine, there are numerous ways the White House can keep worrying Europe.

"Trump has demonstrated they can't stand not to be the centre of attention," said Stokes.

"If that means he needs to do more on the world stage, positively or negatively, that may be what ends up happening."

AFP

TrumpUSmidtermsEuropedoubts

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A bus bearing a campaign poster featuring Israeli Prime Minister and Likud party chairman Benjamin Netanyahu alongside US President Donald Trump drives through Jerusalem on October 26, 2026, on the eve of Israel's legislative elections. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)
Netanyahu sees 'unique opportunity' with Trump to end Iran 'threat'
WORLD
3 hours ago
Workers distribute groceries at La Colaborativa’s food pantry, as food aid benefits, including SNAP payments, will be suspended starting November 1 amid the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, in Chelsea, Massachusetts, U.S., October 29, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
'They don't care about us': Trump food aid cuts leave Americans struggling and angry
WORLD
4 hours ago
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the Workers' Party (PT) candidate for re-election, gestures as he addresses supporters after his victory in the presidential runoff election, at Paulista Avenue, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, October 26, 2026. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli/File Photo
Lula's win in Brazil deals harsh blow to Trump’s ‘Donroe Doctrine’: McGeever
WORLD
4 hours ago
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth looks on during a meeting with Britain's Defence Minister Wes Streeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia, US, October 15, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo
Hegseth likely to face questions on US role in Indo-Pacific at ASEAN summit
WORLD
5 hours ago
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 17, 2025. REUTERS
S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher as oil pulls back ahead of Fed decision
FINANCE
18 hours ago
Gemini co-founders, Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss attend TOKEN2049 crypto conference in Singapore October 7, 2026. REUTERS/Caroline Chia
The ultra-wealthy crypto executives who are spending big on the midterms
WORLD
19 hours ago
Photo from RedotPay's official website.
Hong Kong crypto payment unicorn RedotPay plans US IPO, Bloomberg reports
FINANCE
21 hours ago
Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Ex-FBI chief Comey faces third prosecution attempt by Trump Justice Department
WORLD
27-10-2026 13:23 HKT
Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP US President Donald Trump speaks at a midterm election campaign rally at Guardian Centers of Georgia in Perry, Georgia on October 24, 2026.
Trump made US midterms about himself. Will it backfire?
WORLD
27-10-2026 13:01 HKT
Democratic senatorial candidate for Michigan Abdul El-Sayed joins hands with US Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) at a More Perfect University Presents Students vs. Billionaires town hall at the Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on October 26, 2026. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP)
Democrats eye election wins that could upend Trump presidency
WORLD
27-10-2026 12:58 HKT
Customs arrests Tsim Sha Tsui medicine shop salesman over misleading pricing of Chinese herbs
NEWS
13 hours ago
Worker pushing motorcycle argues with police officer in Anderson Road, video sparks debate
SOCIAL BUZZ
12 hours ago
Wang Fuk Court fire report to be released, govt to criminalise bid-rigging and strengthen oversight
NEWS
8 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.