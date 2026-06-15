Zhejiang, HK a 'golden combination' in venturing into global market, Hui says

Zhejiang and Hong Kong, which boast highly complementary resources and closely aligned industries, are a "golden combination" of the real economy and international finance, said Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu.

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A powerhouse for the private and digital economies, Zhejiang is also a stronghold for advanced manufacturing, Hui said at an event in Hangzhou.

The capital of Zhejiang serves as a cradle for digital economic innovation, hosting a vast number of high-quality enterprises characterized by strong innovation capabilities and a robust desire for global expansion, he said.

Hui said Hong Kong’s strengths lie in international finance, cross-border investment and financing services, international professional services, and alignment with global regulations, which precisely match the core needs of Zhejiang enterprises venturing into the global market.

Backed by the motherland and connected to the world, the SAR leverages a mature and comprehensive international financial system and a professional services ecosystem aligned with global standards, he said, stressing that the city is the most secure and professional bridge for mainland enterprises to enter international markets.