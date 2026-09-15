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FINANCE

Hong Kong draws over 80 corporate redomiciliation applications, approves 50, Hui says

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Christopher Hui
Christopher Hui

Hong Kong has approved 50 applications under its company redomiciliation regime, the city’s Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury said, as the Asian hub expands tax incentives and market infrastructure to attract global capital.

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Authorities have received more than 80 applications from various sectors since introducing the mechanism, said Christopher Hui Ching-yu at an event. The framework is designed to help overseas firms expand into the Chinese market through Hong Kong, while enabling mainland enterprises to use the SAR as a springboard for global expansion.

The city is also refining preferential tax regimes covering funds, single-family offices, and corporate treasury centers to draw long-term capital, Hui said.

Hong Kong was home to more than 3,380 single-family offices at the end of last year—an increase of roughly 680, or 25 percent, over two years—a metric Hui cited as evidence of international confidence in the city's regulatory environment.

Hui added that Hong Kong is advancing its commodities footprint, noting that a central clearing and settlement system for gold has entered trial operations. 

 

redomiciliationcompanyHong KongChristopher Hui

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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