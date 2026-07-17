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Hong Kong had a record 1.6 million local firms registered by June: Companies Registry

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Buildings stand in Hong Kong, China February 24, 2025. REUTERS
Buildings stand in Hong Kong, China February 24, 2025. REUTERS

Hong Kong saw a record of nearly 1.61 million local and re-domiciled companies registered in the city as of June, data from the Companies Registry showed.

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A total of 122,481 local companies and re-domiciled companies were newly registered during the first half of 2026, according to the statistics released on Friday.

In the first six months of the year, 903 non-local companies have newly established a place of business in the city and were registered under the Companies Ordinance, bringing the total number of registered non-Hong Kong companies to an all-time high of 16,014 by the end of June, the registry said.

It received 70 applications for the company re-domiciliation regime, among which 42 companies have successfully re-domiciled to Hong Kong, including two insurance companies and one listed company. 

The original places of incorporation of these companies include British Virgin Islands, Luxembourg, the Cayman Islands, Bermuda, etc, it said.


 

firmscompaniesHong KongCompanies Registry

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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