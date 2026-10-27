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FINANCE

World's largest pork producer net profit drops 13 pc

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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World's largest pork producer WH Group (0288) , saw net profit before biological fair value adjustments for the nine months ended 30 September 2026 decrease nearly 13 percent to US1,017 million (HK$7,977.8million).

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Profit after biological fair value adjustments was US$881 million, a decrease of over 27 percent.

During the period, revenue increased by 0.6 percent to US$20.61 billion. Sales volume of meat products and pork increased by 3.9 percent and 3 percent , respectively.

The company stated that the global pork market faces widespread price declines in 2026 driven by regional oversupply and sluggish consumer demand, adding that unfavourable market conditions including weak consumption, cost inflation, volatile commodity prices, severe market competition and policy uncertainties will continue to have an impact on our operation.

 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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