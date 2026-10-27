HKBN posts 53pc surge in net profit to $317m

HKBN (1310) announced its results for the 12 months ended August on Tuesday, with net profit increasing by 53 percent to HK$317 million.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Adjusted free cash flow grew by 1 percent to HK$681 million. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization were recorded at HK$2.5 billion, representing an increase of 1 percent.

During the period, revenue reached HK$11.82 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 6.22 percent. Core revenue grew by 8 percent after excluding sales of handsets and other products.

Basic earnings per share stood at 21.4 HK cents.

The group stated that in view of the change in the financial year end date in the current year, under which two interim reports and an annual report will be published, the board has resolved not to declare a second interim dividend for the twelve months ended August 31.

HKBN resolved on May 21 to change its financial year end date from August 31 to December 31, in order to align the company’s financial year end with that of its controlling shareholder, China Mobile (0941).