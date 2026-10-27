Meituan tightens pricing on five, 10-year dim sum bond sale; books top US$3 billion

Chinese food delivery company Meituan (3690) is offering five- and 10-year offshore yuan bonds, or dim sum bonds, with final price guidance of 2.50 percent for the five-year tranche and 3.10 percent for the 10-year tranche, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
- Final price guidance was tightened by about 40 basis points on the five-year tranche and 50 basis points on the 10-year tranche from initial guidance of around 2.90 percent and 3.60 percent, respectively
- Meituan plans to use the proceeds to refinance existing offshore debt and for general corporate purposes
- Reuters reported on Monday that Meituan aimed to raise about 7 billion yuan (US$1.05 billion) through the deal
- Combined orders exceeded 20 billion yuan, including 10.4 billion yuan of interest from joint lead managers and 2.2 billion yuan of additional proprietary interest, according to a deal update
- Meituan did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on Tuesday
- Meituan returned to profitability in the second quarter as it emerged from a tough year of subsidy-fuelled competition in China's delivery market
- The bonds are senior unsecured debt, meaning they are not backed by specific assets
- The bonds are expected to receive Baa1 ratings from Moody's and BBB+ ratings from S&P Global Ratings and Fitch. All three rating agencies have negative outlooks on Meituan's issuer ratings
- CITIC Securities, Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, China Construction Bank, ICBC, Bank of Communications and HSBC are among the lead banks for the deal
Reuters