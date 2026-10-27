Meituan tightens pricing on five, 10-year dim sum bond sale; books top US$3 billion

Chinese food delivery company Meituan (3690) is offering five- and 10-year offshore yuan bonds, or dim sum bonds, with final price guidance of 2.50 percent for the five-year tranche and 3.10 percent for the 10-year tranche, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

Final price guidance was tightened by about 40 basis points on the five-year tranche and 50 basis points on the 10-year tranche from initial guidance of around 2.90 percent and 3.60 percent, respectively

Meituan plans to use the proceeds to refinance existing offshore debt and for general corporate purposes

Reuters reported on Monday that Meituan aimed to raise about 7 billion yuan (US$1.05 billion) through the deal

Combined orders exceeded 20 billion yuan, including 10.4 billion yuan of interest from joint lead managers and 2.2 billion yuan of additional proprietary interest, according to a deal update

Meituan did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on Tuesday

Meituan returned to profitability in the second quarter as it emerged from a tough year of subsidy-fuelled competition in China's delivery market

The bonds are senior unsecured debt, meaning they are not backed by specific assets

The bonds are expected to receive Baa1 ratings from Moody's and BBB+ ratings from S&P Global Ratings and Fitch. All three rating agencies have negative outlooks on Meituan's issuer ratings