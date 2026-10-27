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FINANCE

OCBC named strongest bank in Asia Pacific, third globally

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Foo Boon Ping, president and managing editor, TAB Global, presenting the award to Tan Teck Long. OCBC
Foo Boon Ping, president and managing editor, TAB Global, presenting the award to Tan Teck Long. OCBC

OCBC was the strongest bank in Singapore and Asia Pacific, and third globally, according to the latest World’s 1,000 Strongest Banks ranking by The Asian Banker. 

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It was the first time a Singapore bank has finished among the top three in the world since the ranking was introduced in 2023. 

JPMorgan Chase and Saudi National Bank were the top two lenders, while China Merchants Bank (3968) was in fourth spot. 

Being named one of the world’s strongest banks, soon after being recognized as the ‘top performing bank’, reflects the resilience of the OCBC franchise, said OCBC Group chief executive Tan Teck Long.

“We will continue to build on this strong foundation to create lasting value for our customers, communities and shareholders,” Tan said.

OCBC took the top spot among global banks in the inaugural World’s Top Performing Banks ranking developed by Forbes and Statista in September. 

The Asian Banker editorial team assessed the 1,000 largest banks worldwide across seven dimensions: sovereign risk, scale, balance-sheet growth, risk profile, profitability, asset quality and liquidity. 

OCBC's diversified earnings, sound asset quality and strong capital position distinguish it from many of its regional peers, Christian Kapfer, research director of TABInsights said, adding that its ability to combine profitability with prudent balance-sheet management has been an important factor in its financial strength.

 

OCBCbankSingapore

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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