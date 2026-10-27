HSBC's third-quarter profit jumps 32 percent, in line with estimates

HSBC (0005) reported a 32 percent surge in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, as rate hikes helped boost net interest income, while its wealth management division benefited from turbulent market conditions that prompted an influx of new clients.

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Pretax profit for Europe's largest bank came in at US$9.6 billion for the July-September quarter.

That compares with US$7.3 billion for the same period a year earlier and an average estimate of US$9.7 billion in a poll compiled by HSBC.

Reuters



